PV Oil launches cashless payment app for drivers

At the launch ceremony (photo: vietnamfinance.vn) PV Oil General Director Cao Hoai Duong said the app was a solution for its member corporate customers to manage petrol purchases of drivers and for drivers to buy petrol without paying in cash or with credit cards. All transactions will be recorded via the QR code. Duong said many firms were facing difficulties in managing the petrol purchases of their drivers due to a huge volume of bills, and the app would make it easier to manage. Vietel Post signed up for PV Oil, becoming one of the first customers to use the app. Source: VNA
