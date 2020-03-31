Other News Public buses in HCMC to be suspended tomorrow The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020,12:55 (GMT+7) Public buses in HCMC to be suspended tomorrowThe Saigon Times A man sits at a bus stop in HCMC. Public bus transit in the city will be temporarily stopped from April 1 to 15 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Public bus services in HCMC will be suspended for two weeks, from April 1 to 15, to stem the spread of the coronavirus, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper. Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the municipal government, has approved the HCMC Transport Department’s proposal to suspend bus services for the fortnight, which is considered a critical period for Vietnam to be able to prevent Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from spreading further. According to the transport department, the city has over 3,000 buses operating on roughly 200 routes. The suspension is a necessary move at this time to combat the fast-spreading and life-threatening virus. Earlier, the city had decided to temporarily discontinue the operations of 54 bus lines, including some interprovincial and inner-city routes, from midnight on March 28 to April 15. Share with your friends:

