Practical manoeuvres to glide over choppy waters

Vietnamese seafood processors are expected to be further fueled by the recent support package from the government Photo: Le Toan The global health emergency is hitting global growth, including ASEAN economies. The crisis is evolving to be not just a severe external shock including falling global demand, supply disruptions, and oil price shock, but also a severe domestic demand shock through curfews, quarantines, and social distancing. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Directive No.11/CT-TTg on urgent tasks and solutions to remove difficulties for businesses and workers. Following the fresh move, Vietnam launched a VND30 trillion ($1.3 billion) fiscal stimulus package which focuses on liquidity measures and reducing business costs to help companies, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) facing severe disruptions. The package also boosts consumption through tax breaks and income support for affected workers and lower-wage households. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) also stepped up its monetary policy response last week, announcing a 100-basis-point cut to its refinancing rate to 5 per cent from 6 per cent, while lowering the discount rate by 50bps from 4 to 3.5 per cent. The SBV also lowered the cap on VND deposit rates of…

