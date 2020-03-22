Nation Politburo calls for unity to combat coronavirus By Thanh Thom Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,11:40 (GMT+7) Politburo calls for unity to combat coronavirusBy Thanh Thom A quarantine staff checks body temperatures of arriving passengers at an airport. The Politburo has called for drastic measures to detect cases of coronavirus, especially those from abroad – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The risk of community spread remains high in the country, so the Politburo is calling for unity to secure success in the fight against the coronavirus. The Politburo, the Party’s key decision-making body, has told authorities at all levels to contain and control the coronavirus outbreak with the highest level of responsibility. They must take urgent measures to support the business community to maintain their production and business activities, take care of residents, and draw up economic recovery plans. Steps need to be taken to minimize sources of infection, especially from abroad; detect cases of infections as soon as possible; conduct epidemiology, classification, screening and quarantine properly; and provide effective treatment. Authorities should also raise public awareness of protective measures, health declarations, and health care facilities where suspected Covid-19 cases can be reported. “We must not be complacent about initial outcomes, and must continue taking more… Read full this story

