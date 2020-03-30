Nation PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surge The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,19:22 (GMT+7) PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surgeThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a regular Cabinet meeting, held in Hanoi on March 30. He tells the public to stay at home and work online – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called on the public to stay at home and work online to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, given several hot spots in Hanoi and HCMC where more than a dozen of infection cases have been confirmed. He was speaking at a regular Cabinet meeting with the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control, held in Hanoi today, March 30, reported the Government news website. “The spirit is that [residents in] a certain province should stay in the province. [Residents in] a district should stay in the district. [Residents in] a commune should stay in the commune… [Residents in] a house should shelter at home,” he said. He explained that crowds of residents still traverse across their provinces, which put them at high risks of infection. Apart from exceptions, like those… Read full this story

