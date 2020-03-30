Nation PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surge The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,19:22 (GMT+7) PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surgeThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a regular Cabinet meeting, held in Hanoi on March 30. He tells the public to stay at home and work online – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called on the public to stay at home and work online to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, given several hot spots in Hanoi and HCMC where more than a dozen of infection cases have been confirmed. He was speaking at a regular Cabinet meeting with the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control, held in Hanoi today, March 30, reported the Government news website. “The spirit is that [residents in] a certain province should stay in the province. [Residents in] a district should stay in the district. [Residents in] a commune should stay in the commune… [Residents in] a house should shelter at home,” he said. He explained that crowds of residents still traverse across their provinces, which put them at high risks of infection. Apart from exceptions, like those… Read full this story
- Wife of Malaysia's ex-PM arrives for questions in 1MDB case
- 4th person arrested in home invasion case in which $100K was stolen
- Officer urges parents against buying phone case in viral social media post
- Michael Cohen Urges People to Vote Against Trump to Prevent ‘Another Six Years of This Craziness’
- The Latest: McSally urges people to vote in 'dead heat' race
- Missouri House candidate, whose children urged people not to vote for him, loses election
- Former Montana GOP Chair Appears to Urge People to Bring Guns to a Trump Rally
- Missouri House candidate’s children urge people to not vote for their father
- Closing arguments begin in San Antonio area deadly home invasion case
- Flash floods trap people in homes, vehicles in north Alabama
PM urges people to work at home as coronavirus cases surge have 319 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.