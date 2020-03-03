PM Phuc visits Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line No.1

|PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (right) begin the visit
At the site, PM Phuc urged the Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) to closely follow the schedule and bring Metro Line No.1 into operation by 2020.
Besides, the premier instructed other management agencies in the city to support and esure favourable conditions for the project to meet the schedule.
Following are pictures about the PM’s visit:
|Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen visiting the metro line early in the morning
|A MAUR representative presenting the project to MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung
|Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (right) presenting the PM the view on Ben Thanh Market – the symbol of Ho Chi Minh City
|PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc urges MAUR to closely follow the project schedule
|The scale model of Ben Thanh Depot
|The PM visiting a project component
|Contractors need support to facilitate project implementation
|PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc gives gifts to the project contractors
|Bui Xuan Cuong (left), head of MAUR, receiving a gift from the PM
|The PM thanks the project contractors for their dedication to the work
|Applauses marking the success of the visit
- Saigon's first metro line steams through city's green canopy
- MMRDA sets sights on starting work on four new Metro lines
- PM Phuc suggests Japan assist Vietnam in e-government building
- PM Phuc receives US Development Finance Corporation head
- PM Phuc rejoices over flourishing Vietnam-US ties
- PM Phuc: Japan- strategic partner of top importance to Vietnam
- PM Phuc meets with former officials of central region
- North-east outfit warns of protests if PM Modi visits Assam
- Shiv Sena wants Marathi names for Pune metro lines, stations
- PM Modi visits Belur Math; unveils Dynamic Architectural Illumination of lights of Howrah Bridge