PM Phuc visits Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line No.1

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (right) begin the visit

At the site, PM Phuc urged the Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) to closely follow the schedule and bring Metro Line No.1 into operation by 2020.

Besides, the premier instructed other management agencies in the city to support and esure favourable conditions for the project to meet the schedule.

Following are pictures about the PM’s visit:

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen visiting the metro line early in the morning

A MAUR representative presenting the project to MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan (right) presenting the PM the view on Ben Thanh Market – the symbol of Ho Chi Minh City

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc urges MAUR to closely follow the project schedule

The scale model of Ben Thanh Depot

The PM visiting a project component

Contractors need support to facilitate project implementation

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc gives gifts to the project contractors

Bui Xuan Cuong (left), head of MAUR, receiving a gift from the PM

The PM thanks the project contractors for their dedication to the work