PM Phúc attends G20 video summit on COVID-19

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attends the G20 emergency video summit on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc attended the G20 emergency video summit on Thursday during which leaders of the 20 major economies discussed coordinated responses to the widening COVID-19 pandemic. PM Phúc took part in the summit in the capacity as chair of ASEAN 2020, to confirm the responsibilities as well as contributions by ASEAN and Việt Nam to the global efforts in combating the pandemic. Việt Nam was invited to attend the G20 Summit for the first time in 2010 as Chair of the ASEAN. Established in 1999, the G20 consists of 19 individual countries plus the European Union, accounting for two-thirds of the world population, 90 per cent of the global GDP and 80 per cent of the world trade. Working with Laos, Cambodia PM Phúc called for his Lao and Cambodian counterparts to work together to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on Thursday. The three countries would continue the ASEAN spirit of solidarity and unity as enshrined in the Chairman’s Statement on ASEAN Collective Response to COVID-19 Outbreak, PM Phúc said. During his… Read full this story

