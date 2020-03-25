Trade PM orders suspension of signing new rice export contracts By Lan Nhi Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,19:14 (GMT+7) PM orders suspension of signing new rice export contracts By Lan Nhi Local farmers harvest rice. The prime minister has ordered local rice exporters to temporarily stop signing new rice export contracts – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH HANOI – The prime minister has ordered local rice exporters to temporarily stop signing new rice export contracts and asked the relevant ministries to ascertain the amount of rice in stock and export activities, according to a document issued by the Government Office today, March 25. Under the prime minister’s instructions, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was assigned to collaborate with the Ministries of Finance and of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant agencies to establish working teams to inspect rice export contracts and check rice volumes held at warehouses. The prime minister will adjust rice export activities in line with the prevailing regulations based on the results that are set to be reported to him before March 28. Apart from this, the prime minister asked the ministries to ensure an adequate supply of rice for residents amid the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. Earlier, the General Department of… Read full this story

