PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1

Cover up or pay up? A worker sets up a barrier around a COVID-19 quick test station at the National Economics University in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public. The order will apply nationwide for 15 days, starting Wednesday, April 1, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 that has showed no signs of abating. "The principle is that each family isolates itself from other families, one village from other villages, one commune from other communes, one province from other provinces," the directive said. Only factories, businesses and service establishments producing and providing essential goods and services are allowed to open and asked to ensure workers follow strict health guidelines. This includes ensuring they wear face masks, keep a safe distance from each other and make sure areas are properly disinfected and sterilised. All people are ordered to stay at home and only go out in case…

