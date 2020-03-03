|
|PM orders ministries to study US$110 billion infrastructure investment projection
|
|Tuesday, Mar 3, 2020,10:22 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- The Juncker Plan, mobilizes over €335 billion in investment
- US launches P1.35 billion Marawi response project
- Indonesia to offer tourism investment projects during IMF-WB Annual Meetings
- Trump raises infrastructure investment plan to US$1.7t
- Britain seeks 30 billion pounds investment to boost economy after Brexit
- PM orders probe against SNGPL, SSGCL heads
- Exxon Mobil eyes multi-billion dollar investment at Singapore refinery -executive
- It took a day for WeWork's CEO to recover from the shock of a $16 billion SoftBank investment falling apart
- Spain proposes $53 billion public investment in climate change plan
- Up next for TxDOT: A $1.2 billion, three-highway project in Tarrant County