Photo contest for Australian alumni in Vietnam launched

The Australian Alumni in Vietnam network has launched a photo contest for the alumni community in Vietnam, enabling them to share their experiences when they were in Australia. The "Month of Photo Sharing" event, under the theme "Portrait of My Australia", encourages participants to share photos that capture their moments in Australia. These moments can be their early days in Australia, the excitement they felt when they first time arrived at their university or experienced new culture, new people, and new life, and beautiful scenes in Australia that they had never seen before. Each participant should submit at least four photos in JPEG format with caption of each photo to [email protected] Participants whose photos are selected for posting on Australian Alumni in Vietnam's fanpage will receive a power bank with the logo of Australian Global Alumni. They will also have a chance to win the special gift sets, which include power bank,…

