Petrol prices see sharp fall of up to VND 4,252 per liter

Following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 fell by VND 4,100 to VND 11,956 (USD 0.69) per liter at the highest, and that of RON95-III was also down by VND 4,252 to VND 12,560 per liter. A woman has her motorbike refilled at a Petrolimex gas station Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were VND 11,259 per liter and VND 9,141 per liter, down VND 1,776 and VND 2,705 per liter, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 9,453 VND per kilogram, down VND 1,048 per kilogram. The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market. Source: VNA
