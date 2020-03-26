Nation People advised to stay home as cases top 148 The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,12:16 (GMT+7) People advised to stay home as cases top 148The Saigon Times Local people with face masks wait for bus at a station in Long Bien, Hanoi amid coronavirus fears. People were advised to stay indoors as much as possible and practice social distancing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry this morning has confirmed seven new cases of coronavirus, taking Vietnam’s total to 148. Therefore, the ministry has advised people to stay indoors as much as possible and practice social distancing. Within the past 24 hours, the country has reported 14 new cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Among them, 11 cases do not pose a risk for community spread, with 10 people being placed in quaratine right after entering Vietnam and one case being a local doctor in Hanoi who caught the virus from a Covid-19 patient, according to the ministry. As for the seven new cases confirmed this morning, five are Vietnamese and two are foreigners. The 142nd and 148th cases traveled to many locations in HCMC and Hanoi before becoming symptomatic and being put into quarantine. The 142nd… Read full this story

People advised to stay home as cases top 148 have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.