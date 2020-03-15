Paulo makes V.League 1 history in Sài Gòn’s 4-1 win

Pedro Paulo of Sài Gòn FC scored the fastest goal of V.League 1 yesterday. Photo bongdaplus.vn Football HÀ NỘI — Pedro Paulo made history with the fastest goal ever in the V.League 1 as Sài Gòn FC went on to beat SHB Đà Nẵng 4-1 yesterday. The Brazilian striker needed only 12 seconds to find the back of Đà Nẵng goalkeeper Nguyễn Thanh Bình’s net. Geovane Magno Candido Silveira received the ball from the kickoff and headed off down the right-wing before sending it to Paulo who scored with his first touch. The previous record belonged to Hoàng Vũ Sam Sơn when he scored in 30 seconds for Hà Nội against Thanh Hoá in 2017. Sài Gòn have not been affected much when they visited Đà Nẵng yesterday a day after their head coach Nguyễn Hoàng Phúc resigned, just one week into the national premier league. The Hanoian manager could not find a common voice with the club’s leaders. The team flew to Đà Nẵng with their president Vũ Tiến Thành temporally in charge of the coaching board, where they enjoyed a big victory despite being away from home. The early goal strengthened Đà Nẵng’s confidence and they found the net for the second time 31 minutes later through Huỳnh… Read full this story

