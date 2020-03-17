Nation Patient 59 tests positive for coronavirus after three negative tests The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,12:26 (GMT+7) Patient 59 tests positive for coronavirus after three negative testsThe Saigon Times Daily A health worker disinfects a Vietnam Airlines aircraft. The country’s coronavirus Patient 59 is a special case as she was found to have the virus in the fourth test – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – A Vietnam Airlines female flight attendant, confirmed as the country’s coronavirus Patient 59, is a special case as she was found to have the virus in the fourth test, according to the Ministry of Health. Nguyen Manh Ha, chairman of Hanoi City’s Long Bien District, told a meeting on March 16 that the 59th confirmed case, who was a flight attendant on Flight VN0054 that landed at Noi Bai International Airport on March 2 and lives at a boarding house at 162 Nguyen Van Cu Street in Long Bien District, has been quarantined since Patient 17 was detected after arrival. L.T.Q. was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District for a 14-day quarantine, Ha said, adding that she had tested negative for the virus for the first time on March 7. After three negative tests,… Read full this story

