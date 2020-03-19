Nation Patient 18 to be released from hospital soon The Saigon Times Daily Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,22:36 (GMT+7) Patient 18 to be released from hospital soonThe Saigon Times Daily A heath worker on duty at a quarantine area for coronavirus patients. The country’s 18th coronavirus patient has tested negative for the coronavirus twice and is eligible to be discharged from hospital – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The country’s 18th coronavirus patient has tested negative for the coronavirus twice and is to be discharged from hospital soon, the Ministry of Health announced today, March 19. Dr. Pham Van Hiep, director of Ninh Binh General Hospital, said that the patient is no longer showing symptoms of cough and fever, the local media reported. However, it is unknown when the 18th patient will be released, and the hospital is talking with medical professionals to find appropriate ways to monitor the patient’s health. This is the first patient among the 60 coronavirus patients under treatment to make a recovery. The 27-year-old patient is a resident in the northern province of Thai Binh. On March 4, he and his younger sister flew back to Vietnam from Busan International Airport. He was quarantined and tested positive for the coronavirus later…. Read full this story

