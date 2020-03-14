Passengers on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 flight on March 10 urged to contact medical agencies

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) has issued a notice urging passengers arriving in the city on Qatar Airways’ QR 970 on March 10 to immediately contact the nearest medical agencies for checkups and guidance on disease prevention. The centre said a passenger on the flight, who is now in the city, is reported to have high risks of infection with SARS-CoV-2. The centre also recommended that all people who might have had contact with passengers on the flight to seek assistance from medical agencies. The same day, the HCDC announced that 20 people who had close contact with the 48th COVID-19 patient, or the sixth in Ho Chi Minh City, have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. The 48th patient is a 31-year-old man residing in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, who travelled in the same automobile with the 45th patient and had contact with the 34th patient in Binh Thuan. Those who had close contact with the 48th patient have been quarantined for 14 days since their last meetings. VNA

