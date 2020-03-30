Party chief calls for joint efforts in fight against COVID-19

Cover up or pay up?Việt Nam to announce nationwide pandemicVN shares sink as worries about virus-hit market ariseResidents around Bạch Mai Hospital’s COVID-19 cluster to be given quick testsFrontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng. — VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Monday called on all people across the nation to stay united and resolutely and effectively implement Party and State policies and guidance to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The call was made as the pandemic is widening across the world with profound and comprehensive impacts on all aspects of life. Over 734,000 people have been infected with nearly 35,000 deaths in nearly 200 countries and territories, while in Việt Nam, the number of cases have surpassed 200 and Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has the same day declared a nationwide pandemic situation. The situation may become worse and cause more serious consequences, he said. He also asked for practical cooperation efforts with other countries on COVID-19 prevention and control. Under the leadership of the Party and the State and the guidance of the Government, the Prime Minister and the National Steering… Read full this story

