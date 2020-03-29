PAN hands over gifts to Lao Cai Border Guards

At the ceremony At the event, the Ngoc Dung Beauty Center presented VND 50 million, 5 electronic thermometers, and 50 personal tents to the Provincial Border Guards. Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Colonel Nguyen Trong Ngu, Political Commissar of the Provincial Border Guards, thanked the givers for the practical gifts. He confirmed that the local border troops have regularly conducted patrols along the borderline and promptly prevented illegal entry into Vietnam. The officer stressed that the gifts will help the local border troops to better perform their mission of preventing the spread of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the time to come. Translated by Trung Thanh
