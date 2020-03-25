Over 150 hospitalised with food poisoning in Đồng Nai

Patients are treated at a local health facility after suffering from food poisoning on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Xuân ĐỒNG NAI — More than 150 workers were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after they ate a vegetarian meal at a company in southern Đồng Nai Province, said Lê Đức Thúy, head of Trảng Bom District Labour Union. Thúy said these people are workers of Kỳ Lợi Company in Bàu Xéo Industrial Park, Trảng Bom District. Some workers said they were rushed to Trảng Bom District Medical Centre and Singmark Medicine University Hospital with symptoms of abdominal pain and vomiting two hours after eating lunch consisting of vegetarian food at the company on Tuesday. Health facilities are working with the provincial Department of Food Safety and Hygiene to take samples for testing and determine the cause of the incident. — VNS

