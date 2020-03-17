Nation Over 10 countries keen on Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,14:30 (GMT+7) Over 10 countries keen on Vietnam’s coronavirus test kitsThe Saigon Times Daily The locally made test kit to diagnose novel coronavirus infections will be shipped overseas – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – More than 10 countries have expressed interest in Vietnam’s test kits for detecting the presence of the novel coronavirus, which causes the flu-like disease Covid-19. These products are made by the Vietnam Military Medical University and the HCMC-based technology firm Viet A Corporation, reported local media. The kit is based on a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, a technique that combines the reverse transcription of RNA into DNA with the amplification of specific DNA targets using a polymerase chain reaction. It can detect the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, in droplets obtained from the respiratory tract and blood samples. Cambodia, Nigeria, Poland, Australia, Germany, Finland, Ukraine, Italy, Turkey and Ireland, among other countries, have expressed interest in made-in-Vietnam virus test kits. The Vietnamese producers have sent 50 initial batches of test kits to Ukraine and 100 batches to Finland so that their partners can complete registration procedures for official imports. The Hanoi government announced… Read full this story

