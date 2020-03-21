International Olympics cannot go ahead, says UK Athletics chairman The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,09:35 (GMT+7) Olympics cannot go ahead, says UK Athletics chairmanThe Saigon Times Nic Coward, General Secretary of the Premier League, during the opening ceremony of the Soccerex African Forum 2012 – Durban, South Africa – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – The Tokyo Olympics should be called off to spare athletes the “stress” of trying to train in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, UK Athletics chairman Nic Coward said on Friday. In the week the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organisers insisted the Games will proceed as planned, Coward became the highest-profile UK sports administrator to say the Olympics could not go ahead. Four months before the event is due to start, global sport has been brought to a standstill by the virus which has infected more than 250,000 people worldwide and killed more than 10,500 — including 184 in Britain as of Friday. Most Olympic athletes in Britain have found training facilities closed and are being advised to avoid going out. When asked whether it was now time to call off the Games in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, Coward said: “Yeah, it seems to… Read full this story
