Oil prices volatile as virus saps demand

Both main oil contracts plummeted at the open after a trillion-dollar support package for the American economy crashed to defeat, and virus deaths surged in Europe and the US. (Photo: AFP/Andreas Solaro) Both main contracts plummeted at the open after a trillion-dollar support package for the American economy crashed to defeat, and virus deaths surged in Europe and the US over the weekend. International benchmark Brent crude was off 2.3 per cent in afternoon trade at US$26 a barrel, after earlier being down about five percent. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate however was up 1.3 per cent at nearly US$23 a barrel as traders bought at bargain prices – after having fallen over three percent in earlier deals. Both contracts remain at multi-year lows as lockdowns and travel restrictions to fight the virus hit demand, and top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war. Coronavirus deaths soared across Europe and the United States at the weekend despite heightened restrictions, with the tally jumping to more than 14,700, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker. Prices also fell after a trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the US economy was defeated because of zero support from Democrats, and with… Read full this story

