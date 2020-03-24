Infrastructure North-South expressway section struggles to find investor The Saigon Times Tuesday, Mar 24, 2020,16:39 (GMT+7) North-South expressway section struggles to find investorThe Saigon Times Cars travel on the Noi Bai-Lao Cai expressway. A section of the North-South Expressway project has found no competent investors – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – One of eight public-private partnership (PPP) subprojects forming part of the North-South Expressway project has found no investor while three other component projects will shift from the PPP model to a public investment one. All the consortiums of local investors who submitted tenders for the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet expressway section failed to satisfy the selection criteria, especially in terms of capacity and experience, according to the Ministry of Transport. The ministry has asked the State-run Project Management Board No.7 to conduct further research and make a proposal for rolling out the subproject in alignment with the National Assembly’s instructions. The section, which is expected to be 101 kilometers long and span the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan, requires an estimated VND11.6 trillion (US$489 million) in investment. It will initially have four lanes before being expanded to six lanes. Once in place, it will link with Dau Giay-Phan Thiet and HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressways,… Read full this story

