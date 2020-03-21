Asia News North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles amid coronavirus The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,09:32 (GMT+7) North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles amid coronavirusThe Saigon Times North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire competition in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 20, 2020 SEOUL (REUTERS) – North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during the coronavirus epidemic by announcing an April legislature session. The launch follows two earlier this month, when North Korea launched short-range missiles and multiple projectiles, according to South Korea’s military, drawing U.S. and Chinese appeals for Pyongyang to return to talks on ending its nuclear and missile programmes. The suspected missiles were fired from North Pyongan province, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The province is above Pyongyang on the northwest corner of the Korean peninsula, bordering China. Japan’s coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile, which landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone waters. Earlier on Saturday, North Korea announced… Read full this story

