Hanoi People’s Committee vice chairman Hoang Manh Hien on Nov.3 went on an inspection tour about preparation of Noi Bai International Airport Customs (NBIAC) for APEC 2006. The vice chairman noted a readiness to serve the Summit on the part of NBIAC. Namely, the whole system for luggage checking has been upgraded, repaired or purchased new in order to offer a best service for APEC’s guests. On the other hand, to create favorable conditions for customers in customs clearance, NBIAC has given training courses on reception to its staff. Source: HNM Translated by Hoang Anh
- Brandy Hospitalized After Reportedly Losing Consciousness on Flight at Los Angeles International Airport
- It’s only been 6 months and Islamabad International Airport is already falling apart
- Revised planning for Van Don International Airport announced
- Boeing 777 Crashes at San Francisco International Airport
- JFK International Airport Plans $48 Million Animal Facility
- Man In International Airport Only Speaks Business
- A Lack of Precipitation at Denver International Airport This Summer
- Passenger Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Officers on American Airlines Flight at Miami International Airport Sunday
- High-quality bus route launched to link Hanoi’s peri-urban district to int’l airport
- Eritrean US Detainee Kills Himself at Egyptian Airport
Noi Bai International Airport Customs ready for APEC 2006 have 189 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.