Nation No meetings, large gatherings allowed for next two weeks: PM The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7) No meetings, large gatherings allowed for next two weeks: PMThe Saigon Times Groups of people wear face masks at a public place in front of a ticketing office for the tramway service in Hanoi amid coronavirus fears. All meetings, events and large gatherings with 20 or more participants must be temporarily suspended for at least the next two weeks – PHOTO: THANH NIEN HCMC – All meetings, events and large gatherings with 20 or more participants must be temporarily suspended for at least the next two weeks to help stop the new coronavirus from further spreading in the community, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. PM Phuc issued the order at a meeting this morning, March 26, discussing the prevention and control of the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new corornavirus. He stressed that the next two weeks are critical for Vietnam to contain the spread of the flu-like virus. Therefore, the whole country must make all-out efforts in the fight against the fast-spreading disease. Any local authorities that allow large gatherings with more than 20 participants will be sanctioned, Phuc stated…. Read full this story
- The Labor of Bringing a Baby Into Appalachia
- When White Vigilantes Reign
- How to Speed Up Your Startup
- 'We Need An Apology From The Owner': Protests Continue Outside Flatbush Nail Salon Where Brawl Occurred
- Ford says she’s ‘100 percent’ sure Kavanaugh was attacker
- Mueller revealed his Trump-Russia story in plain view
- The Latest: Top lawmakers will see less redacted report
- The Latest: Report links Senate intel chair to White House
- The Latest: Doctors treating Venezuela protest injuries
- Hate Makes a Comeback in the Pacific Northwest
No meetings, large gatherings allowed for next two weeks: PM have 276 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.