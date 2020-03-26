Nation No meetings, large gatherings allowed for next two weeks: PM The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7) No meetings, large gatherings allowed for next two weeks: PMThe Saigon Times Groups of people wear face masks at a public place in front of a ticketing office for the tramway service in Hanoi amid coronavirus fears. All meetings, events and large gatherings with 20 or more participants must be temporarily suspended for at least the next two weeks – PHOTO: THANH NIEN HCMC – All meetings, events and large gatherings with 20 or more participants must be temporarily suspended for at least the next two weeks to help stop the new coronavirus from further spreading in the community, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. PM Phuc issued the order at a meeting this morning, March 26, discussing the prevention and control of the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new corornavirus. He stressed that the next two weeks are critical for Vietnam to contain the spread of the flu-like virus. Therefore, the whole country must make all-out efforts in the fight against the fast-spreading disease. Any local authorities that allow large gatherings with more than 20 participants will be sanctioned, Phuc stated…. Read full this story

No meetings, large gatherings allowed for next two weeks: PM have 276 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.