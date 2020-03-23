BizInfo No matter what happens, stay healthy By Minh Nhat Monday, Mar 23, 2020,12:57 (GMT+7) No matter what happens, stay healthy By Minh Nhat The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is turning daily life upside down, with anxiety and fear affecting people in many parts of the world. But everyone is joining hands to slow the spread of the virus by introducing tough measures, such as quarantining those coming from virus-hit areas or suspected of infection, closing entertainment venues, suspending business operations, requiring all people arriving in the country to make health declarations, and treating confirmed coronavirus cases. At this difficult time, multiple enterprises, organizations and individuals have sent out an inspirational message of “Living positively” to local residents in the fight against Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Improving immunity The immune system, a host defense system of the human body, will weaken when people get older or have inappropriate diets. Immunodeficiency can expose people to diseases. It is necessary to accumulate antibodies while the coronavirus pandemic is raging. Given the ongoing pandemic, the Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Nutrition have advised that daily diets should ensure adequate nutrients, including protein sourced from fish, fish oil, cooking oil made from fish,… Read full this story
