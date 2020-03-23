Tình Yêu Và Tham Vọng (Love and Ambition) features emerging actors and actresses from the north and the south. Photo courtesy of VFC HÀ NỘI — A new TV drama series which gathers actors from across the country begins this evening. Tình Yêu Và Tham Vọng (Love and Ambition) features emerging actors and actresses from the north and the south, including Nhan Phúc Vinh, Mạnh Trường, Diễm My and Huyền Lizzie. The series focuses on the rivalry between real estates enterprises, with some romance thrown in to spice things up. It’s directed by Bùi Tiến Huy, who has directed other shows of the Việt Nam Television Feature Film Centre (VFC) such as Tuổi Thanh Xuân (Forever Young), Zippo, Mù Tạt Và Em (Zippo, Wasabi and You) and Cả Một Đời Ân Oán (Life of Love and Feud). The series will feature beautiful scenes in cities such as Hà Nội, Phú Yên, Vĩnh Phúc and Hoà Bình, as well as some shot in Prague and Karlovy Vary of the Czech Republic. The 56-episode series will be broadcast on VTV3 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9.30pm then it will hit VTV4 with English subtitles at a later date. VNS Nhan Phúc Vinh… Read full this story
- 1960's Batman TV Series
- The Greatest Cartoon of The 80's - Transformers TV Series
- Would You Like To Download A TV Series?
- Is the United Nations Ripe to Become a Reality TV Series Like Survivor?
- Bring on the New TV Dramas
- How Was a Farm Run 400 Years Ago? The BBC TV Series "Tales from the Green Valley" Shows How
- New Zealand - The Most Beautiful Country On The Planet
- Plasma vs LCD - What To Look For In Your New TV
- Movies and TV Series Have an Impact on Emotional Well Being
- New Waterside Village In The Heart Of The City To Unite Historic Waterfront With The City Centre
New TV series to capture beautiful scenes of VN, European cities have 332 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.