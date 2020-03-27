Staff from the University of Labor and Social Affairs in Hà Nội’s Sơn Tây Town clean the dormitory to serve quarantine work. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI — Nearly 10,000 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been excluded after they finished their quarantine and showed no signs of COVID-19 symptoms, the Ministry of Health’s infectious disease surveillance system has revealed. Currently, 1,729 cases are still under quarantine. Of that, 122 were new cases found from March 26. A total of 57,104 people who reportedly returned from epidemic-hit areas have been quarantined. Of that, 1,678 have been quarantined at hospitals; 26,962 at other facilities and 28,464 at home. The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 was more than 31,810. Of that, 153 samples were positive. By Friday, the country recorded 153 cases of COVID-19, of which 17 have been treated and released. — VNS

Nearly 10,000 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been excluded have 229 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.