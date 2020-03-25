The dormitory in zone B of the HCM City National University in Thủ Đức District has been earmarked as a quarantine zone for Covid-19 patient. — Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City National University has handed over its dormitories in zone B, Thủ Đức District, to set up a Covid-19 quarantine. Tăng Hữu Thủy, director of the dormitory, told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper that due to the complicated pandemic situation, all dormitories in zone B become quarantines since March 22. The dormitory management cleaned all the rooms and inventories and sent to the warehouse all occupants’ belongings. Last week the city decided to use dormitories in zone A as a quarantine for passengers landing in Tân Sơn Nhất and Cần Thơ airports and suffering from COVID-19. According to the city’s Centre for Disease Control, since then the dormitory has received 5,036 out of the 8,836 cases quarantined in the city. The 42.08ha dormitory is on the border between HCM City and Bình Dương Province and has 49 buildings of five to 16 floors. It can accommodate more than 40,000 people. Students who live in these buildings were asked to return home before last weekend. — VNS

National University offers one more dormitory as Covid-19 quarantine zone have 282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.