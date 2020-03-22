More Vietnamese expatriates quarantined in military units

On the evening of March 19, Division 968 under Military Region 4 received 168 Vietnamese nationals entering Vietnam from ASEAN countries via the International Lao Bao Border Gate in Huong Hoa district and La Lay Border Gate in Dakrong district, Quang Tri province. The quarantined people have their body temperature measured The division arranged accommodations for the ‘guests’, urged them to declare their health status, and conducted other necessary procedures. The unit’s medical force and COVID-19 specialized teams checked health of the quarantined people and ensured patrols and guards. The unit also worked with the provincial Health Department and relevant agencies to conduct COVID-19 testing. The unit is ready to receive more Vietnamese expatriates in the coming days. The same day, 253 Thua Thien-Hue provincial residents returning home from Laos were taken to Military School and Vocation Training College No23 under the provincial Military Command for quarantine. All Vietnamese expatriates are currently in good health. They will be quarantined and have their health monitored for 14 days. So far, the Thua Thien-Hue provincial Military Command has received and quarantined over 300 Vietnamese citizens. Food prepared for the quarantined at Regiment 123, Lang Son provincial Military Command * By 14:00 on… Read full this story

