HCMC More dormitories in HCMC to be used as quarantine facilities The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,17:33 (GMT+7) More dormitories in HCMC to be used as quarantine facilitiesThe Saigon Times Students move out of the dormitory of the Vietnam National University HCMC which has been turned into a quarantine facility amid Covid-19 outbreak – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – HCMC authorities are planning to convert more college dormitories in the city into quarantine centers to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, after the dormitory of the Vietnam National University HCMC became a quarantine facility. The dormitory of the National Academy of Public Administration in District 9 will be turned into the next quarantine site today, March 25, Tu Luong, deputy head of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, stated at a meeting of the municipal steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on March 24. This facility will have 300 single rooms and 600 double rooms, which are expected to be occupied within 24 hours. The next isolation facility will be the HCMC University of Foreign Languages-Information Technology’s dormitory in the suburban district of Hoc Mon. Students at dormitories designated as quarantine areas need to vacate their rooms before the dormitories… Read full this story
- Ford To Build $200 million Wind Tunnel Facility
- Michigan to Convert Bomber Plant Site to Autonomous Car Test Facility
- FCA US to invest USD 30 million in all-new autonomous driving and advanced testing facility
- McDonald's delivery trucks to run on used cooking oil in India
- Hero MotoCorp re-enters used two-wheeler business with Hero Sure in India
- 5 almost-new, well-kept used Tata Nexons CHEAPER than a Tiago
- Sports 80% facilities to host 2019 Asiad available now in Vietnam Conversation with Vietnamese billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong
- Sports 80% facilities to host 2019 Asiad available now in Vietnam For Vietnam Coast Guard soldiers, Tet is celebrated offshore
- Racing Safety Equipment – Motorsports Facility Safety
- Exclusive! Behind the Scenes at OER Product Development Facility
More dormitories in HCMC to be used as quarantine facilities have 303 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 25, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.