BEAUTIFUL: A brocade weaving product is on the way to completing by a Mông woman in Mù Cang Chải District, the northern mountainous province of Yên Bái. VNA/VNS Photo Việt Dũng Authorities and residents in northern Việt Nam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mông people. Yên Bái Province’s People’s Committee has granted a certificate to recognise brocade weaving in Dề Thàng Village, Chế Cu Nha Commune, Mù Cang Chải District, as a traditional handicraft that needs to be preserved for the province’s culture and tourism promotion. Lương Thị Xuyến, vice chairwoman of Mù Cang Chải’s People’s Committee, said in its tourism development plan, the district had planned to use brocade weaving with other tourism products to attract visitors. “To preserve the local cultural identity, the district wants local ethnic people and officials to wear their traditional dress during festivals and national celebrations and holidays, particularly Tết (Lunar New Year festival). Students are also encouraged to wear traditional dress one day a week to increase their awareness of the preservation of traditions,” said Xuyến. ROARING TRADE: Mù Cang Chải attracts visitors not only thanks to its terraced fields but also the delicate brocade patterns of Mông people. VNA/VNS Photo… Read full this story

Mông people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism have 319 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.