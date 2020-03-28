MoLISA proposes $843m bailout package for businesses during COVID-19

COVID-19: Hà Nội and HCM City issue rules for citizensViệt Nam in good control of COVID-19: Deputy PM ĐamTen more COVID-19 infections reportedMoH sets up task force to assist Bạch Mai Hospital in coronavirus fightViệt Nam spares no effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic Shops close their door due to COVID-19 pandemic in a local street in Hà Nội. —VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs has proposed the Government issue a VNĐ20 trillion (US$843 million) bailout package to soften the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the proposal, an employee will be allowed to borrow VNĐ100 million ($4,200) and a producer or a small business will be allowed to borrow VNĐ2 billion ($84,470) with an interest rate of 3.96 per cent annually, half of the current borrowing interest rate for poor households. The loans must be repaid within 12 months. The ministry also submitted three solutions to help businesses survive during the pandemic. To fund each of the solutions, the budget of each locality would be paid in advance to lend to local businesses and the amount will be refunded from revenue when liquidating businesses’ assets, the ministry said. The ministry… Read full this story
