MoIT warns of trading risks in US market

Workers process shrimp for export in Cà May province. Exporters to the US are told to pay more attention in signing contracts with their foreign partners. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) told local business to be more cautious in trading with US partners as some Vietnamese firms reported being cheated in the US. The ministry’s Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency in New York, US, informed the MoIT that some Vietnamese firms have recently suffered losses in transaction with their US partners which were already bankrupt or unable to pay. According to the agency, the main reason for the losses was that the Vietnamese firms did not carefully research their partners before trading. The agency said: “Some have sought and found their partners online but did not inspect their real capacity.” It added, as of the selling target, local firms often gave their partners the advantage in contract terms, especially payment terms of documents against acceptance, or DA. As per DA terms, the buyer accepts documents by signing bills of exchange sent by the exporter, agreeing to pay the value of goods shipped as per agreed period of time. The agency said buyers in the US often take advantage of the payment… Read full this story
