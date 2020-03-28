MoIT donate remote training solution to MoET amid COVID-19 pandemic

At the signing ceremony Accordingly, businesses and agencies under the MoIT pledged to provide the educational sector with services such as free broadcasting of lessons issued by the MoET on television channels, enhancing information dissemination on the sector’s digitalization, sending important announcements from the MoET’s to mobile and social networks, and free data access for all students and teachers working remotely. In addition, the Military-run Industry and Telecommunication Group (Viettel) and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) will provide free remote training and educational management as well as free web hosting and bandwidth for 43,000 schools nationwide. Translated by Trung Thanh

