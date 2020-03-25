MoIT asks Government leader to continue rice exports

Workers load rice at a warehouse of Long An Food Company in the southern province of Long An. VNA/VNS Photo Đình Huệ HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Tuesday proposed Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc allow businesses to continue exporting rice. The proposal was made after the ministry received feedback from a number of enterprises about the Government’s decision on suspending rice exports, saying that it needs to take more time to re-evaluate the actual output of the Winter-Spring rice crop, the volume of export rice under contracts as well as inventory in enterprises’ warehouses. MoIT also asked the opening of customs declarations for rice export to be carried out normally. The ministry’s proposal was urgently sent to the Prime Minister after Vietnam Customs began nationwide suspension of registration and customs clearance for rice export on Tuesday. Vietnam Customs said the shipments of rice that registered for customs declarations before March 24 will still be processed according to regulations. The suspension is to implement the conclusion made by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc at a national online meeting on food security in the context of COVID-19 pandemic held early this week in which he affirmed that… Read full this story

