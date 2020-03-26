MoET requires further quality for remote training amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Photo for illustration: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn) Accordingly, for learners using the online training system with sufficient learning materials and simulation experiment, their cumulative learning results can be recognized by the heads of the training establishments. For learners using the online teaching tools, learners can only take final exams of each subject when completing the subject. The ministry also noted that the training establishments without the above-mentioned online training solutions need to urgently develop a plan for launching remote training and building an appropriate learning schedule amid the Covid-19 pandemic to soon stabilize the schools’ operations. Translated by Hoang Giang

