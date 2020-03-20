Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City

Ministry looks for more flight passengersStrengthening the prevention of COVID-19 for the elderlyVietnam Airlines suspends all two-way international flights until April 30Việt Nam racks up $900m trade surplus by mid-March amid COVID-19 epidemicCoach Park takes Vietnamese lessons during COVID-19 pandemic A man tries to use a mobile disinfection chamber at a launching ceremony held in HCM City on March 18. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas on Wednesday (March 18). The creation of the chamber aims to prevent and limit the spread of the infectious diseases, especially in the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to be installed in areas at high risk of COVID-19 infections such as isolation areas containing people infected with COVID-19, as well as at hospitals, supermarkets, railway and bus stations, airports, offices, schools, and other crowded areas. Initially, three mobile disinfection chambers will be set up at the HCM City Youth Cultural House in District 1, HCM City Traditional Medicine Institute in Phú Nhuận District, and the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives… Read full this story

