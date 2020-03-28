MND rolls out missions for April

At the meeting conference Present at the meeting were General Luong Cuong, Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army; Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Defense Minister; leaders and commanders of defense agencies and military units under the Ministry of National Defense. The current situation of the COVID-19 outbreak has left negative impacts on business production, social-economic development and people’s lives. However, the military has raised its sense of responsibility in preventing COVID-19 from spreading. The MND launched an online exercise in response to COVID-19 with the participation of hundreds of military units across the country. Meanwhile, the military has also set up 140 concentrated areas for people coming from areas infected by the virus. So far, the military units have received and quarantined nearly 44,800 Vietnamese expatriates. The military medical sector has taken care of people’ health in the quarantine areas. Earlier, the Military Medical Academy under the MND has successfully produced two test kits to detect the virus. These great contributions from the military on COVID-19 prevention and control have been appreciated by the Government and people…. Read full this story

