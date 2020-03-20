A passenger undergoes customs checks at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has announced it has identified two more flights with passengers carrying COVID-19: ● AII Nippon Airways NH831 from Tokyo to HCM City on March 17, 2020. ● Emirates Airlines EK392 from Dubai to HCM City on March 16, 2020. The ministry recommends that all passengers on these flights immediately contact the centres for disease control in provinces and cities for guidance. Ticket agents for these passengers are responsible for notifying passengers who purchased tickets for these flights. — VNS

Ministry looks for passengers on flights with COVID-19 patients have 231 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.