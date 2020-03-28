Militia forces conduct both training and production

Here are some images featuring activities of militia forces over the past time: A gunner from DKZ Battery in Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, aiming at a target A Militia Squad in border area in Chau Doc city, An Giang province, taking part in a line-up regulations training Militia force in Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien province, conducting a live-fire exercise An Air-defense Militia Company in Hung Yen city in production Militiamen in Ha Dong district join a defensive operation drill in 2019 Militia force in Thinh Long town, Hai Hau district, Nam Dinh province, in coordination with border guard force, patrolling the coastline Translated by Khanh Ngan
