Mekong Delta province faces severe drought

Go Cong town, Tien Giang province often suffers from severe drought and saltwater intrusion in the dry season, affecting rice, vegetable and fruit production (Photo: VNA) In 2016, it faced severe drought and saltwater intrusion, which destroyed more than 5,000ha of rice and thousands of hectares of vegetables and fruits (Photo: VNA) Lack of water severely limits the growth of fruit trees in Long Hoa commune, Go Cong town (Photo: VNA) Irrigation works run out of water for many days (Photo: VNA) Under the province’s plan to restructure agriculture in the coastal areas of Go Cong through 2025, three rice crops will not be grown and, instead, one to two rice crops will be rotated with other crops. This is aimed at helping Go Cong cope with drought and saltwater (Photo: VNA) VNA

