Meeting reviews implementation of social policies

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chairs a meeting to review the implementation of several social policy issues for the 2012-20 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday to review the implementation of several social policies for the 2012-20 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee. According to a report delivered by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, 24 out of 26 targets had been met. Among the 9.2 million contributors to national cause across the country, over 1.3 million were entitled to enjoy monthly allowances. Up to 99.5 per cent of households of the contributors enjoyed living standards equal to or above the average of local residents. Jobs were being created for 1.5-1.6 million domestic workers each year and more than 100,000 were sent abroad for contract jobs. The national unemployment rate was about 2-2.2 per cent and that in urban areas was below 3.5 per cent. Last year, nearly 300,000 workers joined voluntary social insurance schemes, bringing the total to around 574,000. Some 85.3 million people, or

