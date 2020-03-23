Measures praised by foreigners Since the start of World War 2, many Brits have kept the motto “keep calm and carry on” in mind when a particularly stressful situation arises. The phrase, from a motivational poster produced by the British government in 1939, was intended to raise the morale of the public, threatened with attacks on major cities. Today it is a different enemy, one with no face, as COVID-19 makes its presence felt not only in the United Kingdom but across almost every nation on Earth. Sharing a border with the epicentre of China, Vietnam was one of the first countries to be affected by the outbreak in its early days, but several months on, the number of cases here is at odds with many others that are struggling. And many Brits are based in Vietnam, be it for work purposes or for travel – with many now at a point of having to choose to return home, or keep calm and carry on in Vietnam. “I feel like I either have to leave now, not knowing how it is back home, or stay here and wait and see,” said Englishwoman Josephine, who volunteers with children near Danang. “I… Read full this story

Measures praised by foreigners have 280 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.