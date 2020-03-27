Meaningful activities to help drought-hit people

Locals receive water tanks Accordingly, 100 water tanks with the capacity of 500 liters each were given to people in Ca Mau province. Besides, they will support livelihood models to help local people minimize the damage caused by saltwater intrusion, including 20 chicken raising models, 20 models for raising sea ducks, and 10 beekeeping models in mangrove forests in Ca Mau province. These models cost nearly VND 500 million. Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee will continue to coordinate with relevant units to research livelihood models to enable locals to adapt to the changing conditions due to drought and saltwater intrusion. Translated by Song Anh

