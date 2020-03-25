Maxilite and Dulux to launch new products to optimise customer experience

Maxilite and Dulux from AkzoNobel have launched a series of new products featuring significant improvements For more than 25 years since 1994, Maxilite has gradually conquered the mid-range market and customers nationwide with its high quality and reasonable prices, constantly aiming to exceed all customers’ expectations and fully meet their needs. Maxilite paint products have been long known for their anti-peeling and long-lasting colour paint film. As high-quality polymer-based emulsion paints with SuperLock technology, Maxilite paints firmly adhere to substrates, effectively preventing peeling off and providing beautiful colours for longer. Following the 2020 launch, AkzoNobel will introduce customers a wide range of new Maxilite products featuring the latest consumer preference – Low Sheen surface. It includes Exterior paint Maxilite Tough Low Sheen and Interior paint Maxilite Total Low Sheen. These first Low Sheen surface paints in the mass segment will allow consumers to enjoy not only anti-peeling and long-lasting colour attributes but also their favourite low sheen surface. Additionally, this time, Maxilite is also proud to be the first player offering customers the full application of computer mixing technology in colour selection. All colours offered for Maxilite Tough Exterior, Maxilite Total Interior, Maxilite Hi-Cover Interior, and Maxilite Smooth Interior will be set up on tinting… Read full this story

