Nation Many Vietnamese students in the U.S. seek to return home The Saigon Times Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,17:56 (GMT+7) Many Vietnamese students in the U.S. seek to return homeThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens flying home from Thailand. The complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has prompted a number of Vietnamese citizens, mainly students, to contact the Vietnamese Embassy to seek help for returning to Vietnam – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has prompted a number of Vietnamese citizens, mainly students, in the United States to contact the Vietnamese Embassy to seek help for returning home, Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S. Ha Kim Ngoc told a press briefing on March 28. Given the situation, the embassy has cooperated with Vietnamese Consulates General in Houston and San Francisco and Vietnamese officials in New York to encourage Vietnamese students to remain in the U.S. to lower the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus and avoid overwhelming the country’s health care systems. Besides this, the embassy has adopted some measures to support the citizens in the U.S., Ngoc said. Apart from setting up three 24/7 hotline numbers and four email addresses to support and… Read full this story

Many Vietnamese students in the U.S. seek to return home have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.