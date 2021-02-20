BizInfo Many pharmaceutical giants push on new online approach to customers By Hoai An Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,09:44 (GMT+7) Many pharmaceutical giants push on new online approach to customersBy Hoai An In the age of digitalization, many multinational pharmaceutical companies in the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market are having new opportunities in branding and business development through PharmaCom and MDCom – two pioneering mobile apps for pharmacies, doctors and medical staffs. Vietnam currently has about 60,000 pharmacies, and 1,700 hospitals with hundreds of thousands of pharmacists, doctors and medical staffs. Their demand for medical search, updates and continuous education is very high. According to a survey by the “evidence-based clinical medicine” handbook ’s authors on more than 3,000 medical staff, 70% of them need regular updates on professional information or research and up to 95% has problems because there are so many different sources. In particular, the need for Continuous Medical Education (CME) for medical staffs and Continuous Pharmaceutical Education (CPE) for pharmacists in order to maintain medical practice certificate, is enormous. Circular 22/2013/TT-BYT issued by the Ministry of Health stipulates that medical staffs need 48 hours of continuous education in 2 years; and Decree 155/2018/ND-CP and Pharmacy Law 105/2016/QH13 require pharmacists to have 8 hours to… Read full this story

